Aligarh: The Zila panchayat of Aligarh on Monday passed a proposal to rename Aligarh as Harigarh, terming it a 'long-pending demand'. As per the reports, the proposal was passed in the first meeting of the panchayat without any opposition in the presence of 50 members. It will be forwarded to the state government for approval.

Earlier this month, the newly elected Firozabad Zila Panchayat had passed a proposal to rename the district Chandra Nagar, according to officials. BJP leader and block pramukh Lakshmi Narain Yadav, who moved the proposal, said the district was earlier known as Chandrawad but was later renamed Firozabad.

"It is necessary to change the name to Chandra Nagar," he added. Cabinet Minister Rajendra Singh alias Moti Singh during his oath ceremony last month had addressed the district as Chandra Nagar.

Earlier last year, continuing the rechristening spree, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had changed the names of four railway stations in Prayagraj district.

Allahabad Junction became Prayagraj Junction, Allahabad City came to be known as Prayagraj Rambag, Allahabad Chhioki was changed to Prayagraj Chheoki and the name of Prayag Ghat was renamed as Prayagraj Sangam.