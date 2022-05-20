Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Merely six months after their marriage, a couple was found dead with their throats allegedly slit at their house in the Ram Bagh area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Police have arrested a 70-year-old man, the man’s father in connection with the double murder and claimed to have recovered the weapon which has been used while committing the crime.Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out at Kanpur Mall, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

Notably, the couple Shivam (27) and Julie (25) had tied the knot at the Chief Minister's mass marriage event organised in Motijheel, a few months back. The Joint Commissioner of Police, Anand Prakash Tiwari said that the accused, Deep Kumar, a septuagenarian who runs a tea stall outside a hospital in Swaroop Nagar has been taken into custody.

During the police interrogation, the accused has confessed to his crime. "While killing his son, his daughter-in-law, who was sleeping, woke up and shouted for help. However, Deep slit her neck with the same knife as his son. As a result, she fell on the ground and died shortly after", Joint Commissioner of Police added.

On being asked about the reason behind his extreme step, the accused said that he was so fed up with his financial condition and domestic problems that he decided to kill his entire family. After killing his younger son and daughter-in-law, the accused said, he had also planned to kill his elder son and then was planning to commit suicide.