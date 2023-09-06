Home

G20 Summit 2023: Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Noida, Ghaziabad; Vehicles Carrying Essential Commodities Exempted | Check Guidelines

Ahead of G20 Summit, Noida Police imposed traffic restrictions and said the vehicles carrying essential commodities like milk, vegetables, fruits and medical supplies will be exempted from the curbs.

As per the Noida Police advisory, there will be restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles from Noida to Delhi between September 7 and 10.

Noida: Ahead of the G20 Summit 2023 in the national capital, traffic restrictions have been imposed in Noida, Ghaziabad and other areas in the Delhi-NCR. The traffic advisory was issued after the Delhi Police imposed restrictions on the entry of heavy, medium and light goods vehicles from the Noida border to Delhi. Notably, these traffic restrictions will come into effect from September 7 at 5 PM till September 10 at 11:59 PM.

Noida Police, however, said the vehicles carrying essential commodities like milk, vegetables, fruits and medical supplies will be exempted from the restrictions.

Check Full List Of Restrictions:

Noida Traffic Police said the ones who are travelling to Delhi on the designated days may need special passes and should be carrying valid IDs for checks.

For G20 Summit 2023 weekends, several Noida, Ghaziabad offices have been directed to facilitate WFH for their employees.

If anyone is travelling towards IGI Airport, New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations, you can plan your journey along the suggested routes and start early.

Earlier this week, the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate imposed Section 144 till October 15 to ensure peace and maintain law and order in the district till the event culminates.

Moreover, the Noida-bound goods vehicles, especially those frequently use DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj and Chilla regulator will be directed towards EPE.

Chilla Border

The heavy vehicles that are entering Delhi from Chilla red light (border) and heading elsewhere will be able to make a u-turn at Chilla red light and proceed towards their destination via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

DND Flyway

The heavy vehicles that are entering Delhi from Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway and heading elsewhere will be allowed to make a u-turn at DND Toll Plaza and proceed towards their destination via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Kalindi Kunj Border

Other goods vehicles entering Delhi from Kalindi Kunj Yamuna (border) and heading elsewhere will be diverted from the first underpass tri-section of the river Yamuna.

New Ashok Nagar Border

Moreover, several other vehicles entering Delhi from New Ashok Nagar (border) and heading elsewhere, coming from DSC Road, will be able to reach their destination via Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15, taking DSC Road.

Yamuna Expressway

Heavy vehicles, medium goods vehicles, and light goods vehicles that are coming towards Delhi from Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh will be prohibited from using the Yamuna Expressway.

Moreover, the vehicles travelling from Pari Chowk to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and entering Delhi or other areas can proceed towards their destination via Honda Seal Chowk and Sirsa Golchakkar, connecting to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

