Home

Uttar Pradesh

Game Addict Minor Boy Dies by Suicide in Greater Noida After Family Refused to Fix His Mobile Phone

Game Addict Minor Boy Dies by Suicide in Greater Noida After Family Refused to Fix His Mobile Phone

The minor was found hanging from the ceiling at his residence in Greater Noida. The minor was fond of playing games and his father was not ready to repair his phone as he would play games again.

Minor boy addicted to playing games kills self after family refuses to fix mobile phone

Noida: A 15-year-old boy who was fond of playing mobile games allegedly killed himself at his house after his family refused to fix his phone, the police said on Tuesday. The minor was found hanging from the ceiling at his residence in Greater Noida.

Even though the exact reason behind the minor taking the extreme step of ending his life is not clear, his parents told the police that the boy was fond of playing mobile games, and his phone got damaged.

You may like to read

“The minor was fond of playing games and his father was not ready to repair his phone as he would play games again,” DCP Greater Noida Saad Miyan Khan said. “Prima facie it appears that the boy was upset with his father,” Khan said.

“The boy was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead”, the police said. The matter has been recorded, and the body has been sent for post mortem examination, they added.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.