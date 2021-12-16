New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday lay the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, reported news agencies quoting his office on Thursday. The foundation stone will be laid at around 1 PM on December 18 in Shahjahanpur.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Likely to be Held in 7-8 Phases; Poll Schedule Expected After Jan 5: Reports

The 594-km long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. The inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast paced connectivity across the country, the PMO said. Also Read - Omicron Alert: 5 Persons From 'At-risk' Countries Test Positive For COVID in Noida, Authorities on Toes

Ganga Expressway: Top points to know about the proposed mega project

Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, RaeBareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Upon completion, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state, the PMO said.

A 3.5-km long air strip for assisting emergency take off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the Expressway in Shahjahanpur, it said.

An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.

The expressway will also give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc, the statement said.

It will provide a big boost to the socioeconomic development of the region.

(With inputs from PTI) Also Read - PM Modi, Yogi Take Stock of Work at Banaras Railway Station in Midnight Visit