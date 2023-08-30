Home

Uttar Pradesh

Gangrape Main Accused Awarded Death Sentence, Two Others Given Life Imprisonment In UP

Gangrape Main Accused Awarded Death Sentence, Two Others Given Life Imprisonment In UP

A girl went missing in 2019 and it was later found out that she was gangraped and then strangled to death. A special POCSO Court has given death sentence to the main accused and life imprisonment to two others.

Representative Image

Farrukhabad (UP), Aug 30 (PTI): In a four year-old case of rape and murder, a special POCSO court has given death sentence to a man and life imprisonment to two others. The gangrape and murder case was of an 11-year-old girl. This information has been given by a government counsel on Wednesday.

Trending Now

Accused Punished In Four-Year-Old Gangrape And Murder Case

A case was registered in Amritpur police station on January 19, 2019, after the girl went missing. The minor had left home to call her father working in a field but was gangraped and strangled to death before being buried in a field by the accused, the counsel said. The body was found by the girl’s father and uncle.

You may like to read

After hearing the arguments of both sides, special POCSO court judge Sumit Premi gave death sentence to Radhe Shyam and life imprisonment to Jitendra and Shailendra, who are brothers, Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Vikas Katiyar said.

Police had filed a charge sheet against Radhe Shyam, Jitendra and Pintu alias Shailendra. Shivnaresh Singh, the advocate for the litigant, said the father and uncle of the girl, who were the first to reach the spot, told the court about the cruelty meted out to the girl which became the basis for punishment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES