Ganpati Visarjan: Meerut Police Issues Traffic Advisory; Check Diversions, Roads To Avoid To Reach Delhi, Noida Here

Meerut: In an effort to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and processions during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Meerut police has issued a traffic advisory for the Ganpati immersion days, prohibiting the entry of heavy vehicles on the Meerut route for three days, staring today. According to the latest guidelines, buses and all types of goods vehicles will not ply from 10 pm on September 26 and will remain in effect till the end of the program on September 29.

“Apart from the district in Muradnagar and Ganga Nagar, devotees from Noida, Delhi, Hapur and Meerut come for idol immersion during Ganesh Chaturthi and they come in trucks, tractor-trolleys and other vehicles accompanied by DJs and bands causing massive traffic jams. To save the devotees from these jam, the movement of light, medium and heavy goods vehicles and buses has been banned on Meerut Road for three days. Goods vehicles and buses will be diverted through alternative routes,” ADCP Traffic Ramanand Kushwaha said.

Meerut Traffic Advisory For Ganesh Visarjan

Goods vehicles and buses coming from Meerut will not be able to come towards Modinagar, Muradnagar, Ganga Nagar. These vehicles will go to their destinations from Mohiuddinpur in Meerut via Hapur via NH-9. All goods vehicles and buses coming towards Muradnagar, Ganga Nagar via Ganga Nagar Road from Jani Border Meerut side will go to their destination using Delhi-Meerut Expressway from Jani Border. Goods vehicles and buses will not be able to go towards Muradnagar from ALT Chauraha bridge. These vehicles are advised to take ALT intersection to Hapur Chungi, Atmaram Steel via NH-9. Goods vehicles and buses going from Duhai Peripheral towards Muradnagar will be able to reach their destinations through Delhi-Meerut Expressway using Eastern Peripheral. Goods vehicles and buses going from Hapur towards Bhojpur will not be able to go towards Modinagar. These vehicles will go to their destination via Bhojpur on Delhi-Meerut Expressway. If any goods vehicle or bus comes from Ghaziabad towards Muradnagar, it will be turned back from the Ordnance Factory located in Muradnagar. All types of goods vehicles and buses will not be able to come from Seemapuri Apsara border towards Mohannagar, Ghaziabad. This vehicle will go via Seemapuri Check Post Delhi via Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg, Ghazipur Murga Mandi, UP Gate on NH-9.

The ADCP Traffic also issued police helpline number incase of inconvenience i.e. 9643322904 or 0120-2986100.

