Noida: Days after a private firm's executive was killed in a brawl at Noida's Gardens Galleria Mall, a chilling CCTV footage has emerged in which the deceased Brijesh Rai and the bouncers and bar staff could be seen engaged in a heated argument outside the Lost Lemons restro-bar, moments before his death. The clip, dated April 25, shows that the brawl that started inside the restro-bar, continued outside at the mall premises, leading to Rai's death.

In the video, Rai, along with his group of friends and several bouncers and bar staff could be seen coming outside the bar, where the dispute over bill payment continued. Initially, Rai can be seen going to a side and doing something on his phone.

Some moments later, he again got involved in the argument after which staff members and bouncers can be seen hitting him, following which he falls to the ground.

In the last few seconds of the footage of Garden Galleria mall in #Noida, Brijesh is seen trying to click a photo from his mobile, during which the bouncer and the staff start beating him up. Later, he was killed.

The Case

A 30-year-old Brijesh Rai was killed following a scuffle with the staff of a pub inside Gardens Galleria Mall here late night April 25. The incident took place at 11 PM after a group of people involved in a fight with the bouncers of the bar over the issue of money. As per media reports, Rai was allegedly thrashed to death by the bouncers of Lost Lemons Bar after an argument over the payment of the bill.

After the matter came to light, Uttar Pradesh police had lodged an FIR against nine persons at the Noida Sector 39 police station on charges of murder. Till now, eight people, including five employees of Lost Lemons and two security personnel of Gardens Galleria, were arrested. However, one other accused in the case is still absconding.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Sing, multiple police teams are working on the case, and efforts are on to nab the ninth accused in the case — a staffer of Lost Lemons.