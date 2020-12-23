Lucknow: In a tragic incident, two senior officials were killed in a gas leakage at IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Phulpur. The gas leakage has stopped now, Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami told news agency ANI. The plant has also been closed for now. Further, 15 other employees of IFFCO plant are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital after they fell ill owing to gas leakage. Also Read - IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Enters Into Strategic Partnership With ESAF Small Finance Bank

As per a preliminary probe, the incident happened due to a pipe leak. Officials fear that the number of affected employees is also likely to go up. The investigation is underway.

PRO Vishwajit Srivastava said that two officers succumbed in hospital during treatment after the gas leak accident. They were assistant manager (urea) and deputy manager (offsite). Condition of the dozen others at different hospitals is under observation.

IFFCO has two units of Ammonia and Urea manufacturing at Phulpur on Jaunpur-Gorakhpur road.

The work was on as usual in the night shift on Tuesday, when ammonia gas leaked in the urea unit.

While most the workers ran out, 14 of them fell unconscious and were rushed to the hospital, two succumbed.

Dhawal Jaiswal, SP Trans-Ganga, said that senior officials of the company reached the unit and the gas leak was plugged.

Company officials said that an inquiry would be set up into the reasons for the gas leak.

