New Delhi: Ahead of crucial assembly polls, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has decided to continue with the already imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the district, besides adding several other measures. As per the notification, the restrictions will remain in force from Feb 1 to March 31. Earlier last year in December, section 144 was imposed and restrictions were clamped till Jan 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Full List of Restrictions Here

Without face masks, sanitization and social distancing, public gatheric is prohibited. Night curfew to continue from 10 pm to 6 am, exempting essential services. Maximum 100 people are allowed in closed spaces for weddings, while only 50 people are allowed in open spaces. Protests, processions are restricted without required permissions from authorities. No roadshows, rallies, pad yatras or bike rallies can be taken out till February 11, 2022. Only 20 persons are allowed to take part in door-to-door campaigns. Students appearing for exams can not assemble in groups of more than 5 people. People disobeying the order will be charged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh reported 6,626 new Covid cases, pushing the infection tally to 20,19,549 while the death toll rose to 23,207 with 18 more fatalities. Of the new deaths, two each were reported from Prayagraj and Bijnor, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

In the last 24 hours, 6,946 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 19,41,506. There are 54,836 active cases in the state, it said. In the last 24 hours, more than 1.80 lakh samples have been tested, while over 9.94 crore Covid tests have been carried out in the state so far