Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has shared some important information for people of the district going for Covid-19 vaccination. According to an official press release signed by district nodal officer, people are advised not to visit the vaccination centre before their allotted time slot. "It has come to our notice that people are often visiting the vaccination centre long before their booked slots, causing inconvenience and social distancing norms being flouted. So we request the citizens to visit their designated centre for vaccination only at the time slot booked by them on the Cowin app," the advisory read.

"If you have pre-registered a slot and your booking has been confirmed, you don't need to walk in with any qualms in your mind. There are enough doses in accordance with bookings, so you will be vaccinated for sure," it further added. The district administration requested people to avoid any kind of gathering at the vaccination centre and adhere to social distancing norms.

Here's a copy of the advisory issued by Gautam Budh Nagar administration on visiting a Covid-19 vaccination centre after booking a slot: