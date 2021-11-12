New Delhi: In a veiled attack on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said,” Ghar par ladka hai par lad nahin sakta (There is a boy at home who can’t fight).” Her remarks came in response to Priyanka’s ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon (I’m a girl and can fight)’ slogan which she has coined for her party in the run-up to Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.Also Read - What Would Be Rahul Gandhi's First Order If He Becomes Prime Minister? Watch His Reply

"In UP, the election would be fought on the issue of development and we expect that there will be policy and development-led discussions, strengthening the democracy," Irani quipped at the Times Now Summit 2021.

She also countered Priyanka's proposal for giving 40 pc tickets to woman candidates saying that this means she is saying she does not want to give 60 per cent tickets to women".

The actor-turned-politician asserted that women leaders should not be expected to take care of only women members of society. “When we talk about women leaders why do we say women leaders must work only for women, why don’t we say that for men too,” she asked.

“When we give constitutional responsibility to someone, one’s responsibility is also that one works as much for men, children and elders as one does it for women,” the Union minister added.

Upping the ante against Rahul Gandhi she further said,”I am not saying in politics and democracy, people should not try. Winning and losing is part of politics. I also lost in 2014 but the question is how much belief do the people have in your efforts. Do people have that sentiment towards that person?”

Irani also lambasted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for drawing parallel between Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. She said Yadav’s comparison again showed that ‘Ladke hain, lad nahin sakte. (Boys cannot fight).”

“Sardar Patel is incomparable. Sardar Patel is responsible for invoking the emotion of unity among 500 princely states. You can imagine how ‘virat‘ (magnanimous) that personality must be. Can you compare that person to that gentleman (Jinnah) who said let us divide the country on the basis of religion,” she asked.

For the unversed, Yadav had recently talked of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah in the same breath as leaders who fought for India’s independence, prompting criticism from the BJP.