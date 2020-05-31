New Delhi: As 11 people have tested positive only from Vaishali in the last five days, the Ghaziabad administration is reportedly mulling to seal off the entire township for the time being. Sealing the township would mean there will be no entry/exit allowed except for essential items and medical emergencies. So far, Vaishali has reported 30 cases. But the hike has struck abnormal to the Ghaziabad authorities as several cases have been reported in the last few days. Also Read - COVID-19 Threats Are As Serious As Before: What PM Modi Says on Mann ki Baat a Day Before Unlock 1.0 Begins

On Saturday, 11 new cases were detected in Ghaziabad. Two of these new cases were from Vaishali. According to reports, both of them contracted the disease from Delhi. Also Read - Maharashtra's Guidelines For Govt Employees: Thermal Screening Before Entering Offices, 3 Ply Mask Must

Vaishali and Indirapuram have been two coronavirus hotspots in Ghaziabad. But according to reports, the cases saw a sudden spurt after the border curbs became lax during lockdown 3.0 and 4. Recently, the Ghaziabad administration has again imposed stringent curbs prohibiting all border movement between Delhi and Ghaziabad. Also Read - Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Acknowledges Suffering of Poor, Migrants; Asks People to be More Careful as Curbs Eased

The Ghaziabad administration had previously sealed off Loni and Khoda colony, where the area is divided into several pockets and an administrative team comprising medical and police personnel is assigned to each pocket to ensure that there is no movement. Additionally, random tests are also being done.

Now, the same scheme may get implemented to Vaishali — a township of about 7.5 lakh population. Because of its vicinity to both Noida and Delhi, and the metro line (now not in operation), Vaishali is home to people who have to travel to either Delhi or Noida daily.

The Ghaziabad administration has also filed an FIR against a private lab which didn’t notify the administration of a positive case in Vasundhara, while the infected person was roaming freely for 13-14 days, possibly infecting many others.