New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh journalist Vikram Joshi, who was on Monday shot at in Ghaziabad by some assailants, today morning succumbed to his injuries. The journalist working with a local daily was shot at by 5 people after he had filed a complaint against them for allegedly harassing his niece.

A total of 9 people, including the five main accused, were yesterday arrested by the police in the matter. Also, the station-in charge was suspended. A departmental probe was initiated after the journalist's family alleged inaction by the police.

In the video of the incident, the shooting is not seen but the attackers are seen dragging the journalist towards a car and hitting him before running away. Soon, the older daughter rushes towards him, crying and screaming for help. A couple of people are then seen rushing to help the injured.

Efforts are also on the nab some more people.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the law-and-order situation in the state following the incident.

“Ghaziabad falls in NCR. Going by the state of law and order here, one can get an idea of the situation in the entire state of UP. A journalist was shot at because he complained to the police against molestation of his niece. How will common man feel safe in such a jungle raj,” she had said in a tweet in Hindi.