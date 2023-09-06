Home

14-Yr-Old Ghaziabad Boy Dies Of Rabies, Month After Dog Bite, Hid Incident From Family Out Of Fear

The deceased, 14-year-old Shahvez, died of rabies on Monday evening, over a month after he was bitten by a neighbour's unvaccinated dog.

Ghaziabad (UP): In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old boy died of rabies in his father’s arms on Monday evening, over a month after he was bitten by an unvaccinated dog. The Class 8 student had reportedly hidden the incident from his parents out of fear, police said.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as 14-year-old Shahvez, died on Monday evening when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad from Bulandshahr, where he was taken for treatment after his condition deteriorated.

They said that, Shahvez, a resident of Charan Singh colony under the Vijay Nagar police station area, was bitten by his neighbour’s dog one-and-a-half months ago but hid it from his parents out of fear.

The minor contracted rabies due to being bitten by the unvaccinated dog, started behaving abnormally and stopped eating on September 1. On being asked, he told his family members that he had been bitten by their neighbour’s dog, they said.

STORY | Ghaziabad boy dies of rabies over a month after dog bite, hid incident from parents out of fear READ: https://t.co/Ialssrekma VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/4VGnf1t4Y2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2023

Shahvez’s family took him to government hospitals in Delhi but he was not admitted there for treatment. At last, they took him to an Ayurvedic doctor in Bulandshahr for treatment, the family told the police.

The boy died in his father’s arms when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad in an ambulance.

Meanwhile, visuals of the boy writhing in pain as he battles death in the arms of his anguished father have gone viral on social media platforms.

In one of the heartbreaking videos shared on social media, hours before his demise, Shahvez can be seen squirming and crying out in pain as his teary-eyed father holds him in his arms in an ambulance.

If you can't vaccinate 🐕, then don't domestic one. Yesterday evening a 14-yr-old Shavez, died in his father's arm, as he did not inform his parents about dog bite, which he suffered more than a month ago due to negligence of his neighbour. #Ghaziabad #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/45wVyPw5nC — Arvind Chauhan 💮🛡️ (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) September 5, 2023

“We took him to all the major hospitals but they declared that he was untreatable,” the boy’s father Yakub can be heard saying in another video.

In UP's Ghaziabad, a 14-year-old boy passed away after he developed symptoms of rabies and later succumbed to it. The deceased was bit by a dog two months ago. Parents took him to several hospitals but the child could not be saved. pic.twitter.com/hiv8FPQvGH — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 6, 2023

A complaint has been lodged in the matter and action will be taken against the dog owner, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali zone, Nimish Patil told news agency PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

