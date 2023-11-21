Ghaziabad Cafe Incident: Armed Men Attack Bouncer in Kaushambi’s Angel Mall | WATCH

Home

Ghaziabad: A video of several armed men attacking a bouncer in a cafe in Angel Mall in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi is going viral. According to the report, the incident occurred over an argument regarding the entry in the cafe. In the video shared by news agency ANI, armed men can be seen thrashing the bouncer in the café with other guests running in fear. The incident was caught on a camera inside the establishment and has now surfaced on social media.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP: Armed men attacked the bouncer in a cafe in Angel Mall in Kaushambi. 20.11.2023 (Video Source: Cafe) pic.twitter.com/oPi831dT9V — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

