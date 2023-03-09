Home

Ghaziabad Couple Dies of Suffocation From Geyser Gas Leak

Geyser gas leak: The couple was rushed to a private hospital of Ghaziabad city where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The couple was found lying unconscious by their children near about an hour after the incident.

Noida: In a shocking incident, a couple allegedly died of suffocation due to a gas leak from a geyser on Wednesday in Agrasen Vihar phase one colony of Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar, police said. After celebrating Holi, Deepak (40) and Shilpi (36) went to take a bath and switched on their gas geyser but did not notice the leakage, police officials said.

The couple was found lying unconscious by their children near about an hour after the incident. The couple was rushed to a private hospital of Ghaziabad city where the doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

SHO Muradnagar Satish Kumar informed that after completion of legal formalities both the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

