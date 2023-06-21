Home

Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad Couple Torture Woman To Death With Blade And Rod, Play Loud Music To Distract Neighbours

Ghaziabad Couple Torture Woman To Death With Blade And Rod, Play Loud Music To Distract Neighbours

The couple also slashed parts of the woman's body with a blade and played loud music so that the neighbours would not hear her scream.

Ghaziabad murder: The accused left the crime scene after the woman died. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly tortured to death by her relatives after they suspected her of stealing jewellery in Ghaziabad. She died after she was attacked with a blade and rods.

23-year-old Samina had gone to visit her relatives – Heena and Ramesh – at their home in Ghaziabad’s Siddharth Vihar. Samina was invited to attend the birthday party of Heena and Ramesh’s son and jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh went missing from the couple’s home. The couple suspected that Samina had stolen the jewellery and they tortured her for a ‘confession’, according to a report by NDTV. The couple had also played loud music to muffle her screams as they tortured her.

You may like to read

They also slashed parts of her body with a blade and played loud music so that the neighbours would not hear her scream. “The accused played loud music so that Samina’s screams would not be heard. Neighbours alerted us after the music kept playing non-stop for two days. Investigation is on,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar was quoted as saying in the report.

The accused left the crime scene after the woman died and kept the loud music on. Police said efforts are underway to nab the accused.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.