Ghaziabad Man Beaten To Death For Objecting To Couple Kissing While Driving Scooty

The incident took place on Saturday when Mishra saw a couple making out in an open area near LR College. He asked them to go somewhere else as it was a residential area which angered the man driving the scooty.

Man Thrashed To Death In Ghaziabad: A 27-year-old man died on Sunday after being beaten mercilessly for objecting to a couple kissing while driving scooty nearby residential area in Sahibabad. The deceased has been identified as Vivek Mishra who works as an accountant at the Sahibabad vegetable market in the morning and a gym trainer in the evening. The incident took place on Saturday when Mishra saw a couple making out in an open area near LR College. He asked them to go somewhere else as it was a residential area which angered the man driving the scooty. The couple allegedly called their friends and thrashed the man mercilessly, a passerby, Bunty Kumar, who registered the complaint told the police.

“I saw a man, Manish Kumar, who was driving a scooty with a woman and was making out. Seeing this, Virat Mishra objected to the act and asked Kumar to go elsewhere and not to indulge in such acts in a residential area. Upon this, Kumar called several of his friends to the area, and they assaulted Mishra with sticks and bricks. I intervened and tried to save Mishra, but they also beat me up severely. Afterwards, they fled from the spot,” Bunty said in his complaint.

Mishra was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby and was later shifted to a hospital in Delhi where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. An FIR was registered with the

Sahibabad police under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (offence created by unlawful assembly). All six suspects involved in the matter have been arrested.

“All six suspects involved in the assault were arrested. The Indian Penal Code section for an attempt to murder will now be converted to section 302 (murder),” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad).

The suspects were identified as Manish Kumar, Manish Yadav, Gaurav Kasana, Akash Kumar, Pankaj Singh and Vipul Kumar.

