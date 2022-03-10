Ghaziabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for 5 assembly segments in the Ghaziabad district will begin at 8 AM. Ghaziabad district has five Vidhan Sabha seats – Ghaziabad, Dholana, Sahibabad, Muradnagar and Loni. Ghaziabad went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on February 10, 2022. The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted. While a final picture will be clear by noon, early trends are expected to pour in starting from 8 am. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Ghaziabad.Also Read - UP Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Here are the LIVE Updates for Ghaziabad Election Results 2022:

6 am: Counting to begin for 5 assembly seats of Ghaziabad at 8 am today.