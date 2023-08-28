Home

Uttar Pradesh

Woman Guard Aged 19 Dies After Rape by Supervisor in Ghaziabad

An incident of rape and death has come to light from Ghaziabad were a woman guard, aged 19 was molested by her supervisor in a high-rise. She was undergoing treatment in a hospital but succumbed to it.

Representative Image

New Delhi: A woman guard, whose age was 19-years old, was posted at a residential high-rise building in Ghaziabad. The female guard was allegedly raped by her supervisor in the high-rise after which she was undergoing treatment in a hospital but succumbed to her injuries. This incident came to light in the afternoon on August 27; it is alleged that the deceased, who was working at the high-rise for two months now and lived nearby with her aunt, was molested by her supervisor in his office and was then admitted to a private hospital due to her deteriorating health. The victim is a native of Jharkhand.

19-Year-Old Woman Guard Raped By Supervisor

As mentioned earlier, the 19-year-old guard was working at a high-rise in Ghaziabad where she was raped by her supervisor in his office. According to the police, initially, an FIR was filed against two additional unidentified people at the Crossings Republik police station for gangrape but later on, the victim only named her supervisor as suspect, in her statements to the magistrate.

Victim Passed Away During Treatment At Hospital

The victim’s health started deteriorating after which she was admitted to a private hospital; when things did not improve even then, she was rent to Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi where she passed away on Monday morning during treatment. The complaint filed against two people initially was filed by the victim’s sister under section 376d of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for gangrape. Under Section 164 of the Code for Criminal Procedure (CrPC), her statements were recorded before a magistrate in writing as she was unable to speak. This information was given by the DCP (rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav.

Accused Has Been Arrested

According to the police, the accused in this case, i.e. the supervisor has been arrested. The DCP has said that the police has arrested the supervisor and are now waiting for the autopsy and medical report of the deceased woman guard. According to the DCP, the lady suffered damage to lungs but it has not yet been deciphered what caused damage to the lungs. The suspect was produced before the court today.

According to some reports, along with the supervisor, two other men are involved, who gangraped the woman guard in the basement of the building after which she consumed a poisonous substance under suspicious circumstances and was then rushed to the hospital. It is being said that the supervisor had first beaten the woman guard after which he raped her with two other men who are yet to be arrested.

