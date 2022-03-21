Ghaziabad: A gardener has stabbed a plumber to death with his gardening scissors when asked not to feed a stray dog in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, Uttar Pradesh police on Monday said. Chatarpal, a gardener in Victoria Park, stabbed Mustkim, a plumber by profession, on Sunday. According to the police, deceased Mustakim, 27, was a native of Araria, Bihar.Also Read - Delhi Man Stabbed to Death Over Playing Loud Music on Holi in Punjabi Bagh Area

"Mustakim did not like Chatarpal feeding a dog who often barked at Mustakim. Last week, Mustakim had even injured the dog with his knife when it barked at him, and Chatarpal had been tending to the injured dog since then," police said

According to a PTI report, on Sunday, when Mustakim again objected to Chatarpal's feeding the dog, the two got into a violent scuffle that ended in Chatarpal stabbing Mustakim with his scissors in the chest.

“After getting stabbed, Mustakim reached a female relative’s house who took him to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Circle officer”, Indirapuram, Abhay Mishra said.

Mustakim’s body has been sent for autopsy and Chatarpal has been arrested, he added.