Ghaziabad HORROR! 10-Yr-Old Lost Near Wedding Venue, Gangraped In Car; Accused Shot In Legs By UP Cops

Two men allegedly gang-raped a 10 year-old girl in Loni area of Ghaziabad when she had ventured out of her house to attend a wedding procession.

One of the accused, Mohammed Nizam (L), was shot in the legs by the police after he tried to escape. (R) Another accused, Muhammad Zakir (58), in police custody.

Ghaziabad Rape: A 10-year-old girl out to attend a wedding in Loni area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, was allegedly gangraped by two men inside a car after they lured her inside the vehicle on the pretext of dropping her home.

Both accused, 58-year-old Zakir and Nizam (32), have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police, an official said, adding that Nizam was shot in his legs by the cops as he tried to flee after they went to arrest him.

Giving details, a senior police official said that on the evening of December 10 at around 7 PM, the victim had stepped out of her house under the under the jurisdiction of the Tronica City police station to attend a wedding procession in the area but lost her way. She was approached by the two accused men who lured her inside their car on the pretext of dropping her home and raped her, he said.

“The accused offered her a lift back home in a Maruti Eeco car and drove the minor girl to an isolated spot in the forest area near Nithora Road where they raped her,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Loni, Suryabali Maurya said in a statement.

The ACP said the accused men then dropped her off at the same spot where they had picked her up, adding that the minor somehow managed to get home but did not reveal the ordeal to her family.

However, the incident came to light, when the girl’s health deteriorated the next day and upon being inquired by her mother, she narrated the horrifying ordeal to her parents. Initially, the victim’s mother tried looking for the accused on her own but eventually approached the police and filed a complaint on December 12.

Upon questioning, the girl revealed that the one of the suspects had deformities on all 10 fingers due to some ailment which made it easier to pin down the accused, police said.

Following his arrested, one of the accused, Nizam, was taken to the crime scene to recreate the incident. However, he snatched the handgun of a police official and opened fire at the cops in an attempt to flee. The police retaliated and Nizam sustained bullet injuries in both legs, said an official.

Ghaziabad, UP: Mohammad Nizam (32) and Mohammad Zakir (58) had abducted the 10-year-old minor girl in their car from a wedding event and then gang-raped her. Video from post encounter. https://t.co/tbxrLTrcUz pic.twitter.com/CMpQZHoY8L — Treeni (@_treeni) December 14, 2023

The rented car used in the crime has also been seized by the police, he said.

Delhi factory worker gang-raped in front of friends in Ghaziabad

In a similar incident earlier this month, a 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men while she was returning from her office in Ghaziabad district along with her two friends/colleagues– a man and another woman.

As per reports, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Tronica City police station limits.

Reports said the victim– a resident of Delhi– was on her way home from office in Ghaziabad’s Tronica City on Friday along with two of her friends, including another woman. While passing through a secluded area, the trio were waylaid by a group of unidentified men who assaulted and overpowered the victim’s friends, dragged her behind the bushes, and took turns to rape her before fleeing scene of the crime.

Following the nightmarish ordeal, the woman– who works at a toy manufacturing unit in Ghaziabad– and her friends rushed back to their families and told them what had transpired. Later, the victim filed a complaint at the Tronica City police station based on which the police registered an FIR against the unidentified attackers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and took up investigation.

