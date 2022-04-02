Ghaziabad: Living in Ghaziabad and love non-vegetarian food? Then you must read this. Ghaziabad administration has banned the sale of raw meat for nine days in view of Sharade Navaratra starting today. Selling of raw meat will not be allowed in the open during the ongoing Navratra, Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma said on Saturday. The district magistrate of Ghaziabad later clarified that licensed meat shops can run their business in covered kiosks during the nine-day-long festival.Also Read - Video: Ghaziabad Youth Seen Dancing On Moving Car's Roof; Rs 20,000 Challan Imposed

"During Navratra, selling of meat will not be allowed in the open (across Ghaziabad) while it is banned (completely) near temples and in the bylanes where temples are located. Shop owners can cover the meat which they are selling. We are not here to help anyone incur profit or loss," Mayor Sharma was quoted as telling news agency PTI. She said this norm is followed every year. The Chaitra Navratra began on Saturday and will continue till April 10.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate of Ghaziabad RK Singh told PTI, "Only licensed meat shops will be allowed to open their shops in covered kiosks following cleanliness norms. No shop owner will be allowed to throw animal carcasses in open areas. He said that the health department of the municipal corporation will ensure sanitation near the meat shops during Navratra.

(With PTI inputs)