Ghaziabad: A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a carton manufacturing factory in Ghaziabad and spread to nearby factories in Kavi Nagar Industrial Area. Over 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. No loss of life or property has been reported so far. More details are awaited… Also Read - UP Govt Giving Vaccines Only to Local Residents of 18+ Age Group; Worry For People in Noida, Ghaziabad