Man Kills Wife’s Lover, Chops Body Into 15 Pieces In Ghaziabad

A 40-year-old man reportedly killed his wife's alleged lover and chopped his body into 15 pieces in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The accused has been identified as Milal Prajapati, a rickshaw-puller. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man reportedly killed his wife’s alleged lover and chopped his body into 15 pieces in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. He later dumped the chopped body pieces at different areas of Khoda colony.

The accused has been identified as Milal Prajapati, a rickshaw-puller. He murdered Akshay Kumar, who hails from Kotputli in Rajasthan, after he suspected his wife having an affair with the deceased, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

“Prajapati asked his wife to call Kumar to their house on Thursday and he came there in the evening. She then went to a hospital in Delhi with their minor daughter who had suffered a burn injury. In the meantime, Prajapati made Kumar consume a few drinks and killed him late night using an axe-like weapon and chopped his body into pieces,” Diksha Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, was quoted as saying in the report.

According to police, Prajapati went out at 1 am on Friday with three bags filled with the chopped body pieces in his rickshaw and dumped it at Khoda colony. The police later found the bags with the dismembered body.

“Prajapati’s wife was in the hospital with their daughter when the murder took place. There is no evidence as yet which point to her involvement in the crime. An FIR of murder has been lodged on a complaint given by Prajapati’s landlord. Kumar’s family has been notified,” Swatantra Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram), said in the report.

The accused has now been arrested and the body parts have now been sent for an autopsy, police said.