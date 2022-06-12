Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration has imposed Section 144 till August 10 amid the ongoing protests and violence in many places of Uttar Pradesh over controversial religious remarks, according to an official order issued on Sunday. To maintain the law and order situation ahead of upcoming festivals and an examination, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Ghaziabad district till August 10, the order stated.Also Read - Telegram Premium Paid Subscription Plan to Launch Soon, Says Founder Pavel Durov

Prohibitory measures have been put in place and gatherings without permission are not allowed, it said. Directions have also been issued regarding the usage of social media. Group admins (WhatsApp, Facebook, etc) have been asked to inform the administration about rumour-mongers. Usage of loudspeakers are not allowed except at religious spaces, the order by DM Ghaziabad, Rakesh Kumar Singh, added.

Read the full order issued by Ghaziabad DM on Sunday here:

