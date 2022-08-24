Ghaziabad: The condition of more than 1000 buildings in the district have deplorable conditions when it comes to protection against fire. Out of 1728 buildings that were inspected by the fire department, only 690 were found to be following the fire safety norms. These buildings included hospitals, malls, hotels, group housing societies and commercial complexes. Around 600 building have been issued notices by the Ghaziabad fire department in the district for non-compliance with fire safety measures.Also Read - 100 COVID Cases Reported From Ghaziabad In 24 Hours, Noida Has Most Patients In UP

As per a report by Times of India, the fire department had conducted a survey of these buildings from January 1 to August 15 this year. Several loopholes were found in the fire safety systems of 1,038 buildings. Besides, around 619 of them were served notices for severe laxity in norms. The rest have been given time till September-end to fix the issues.

A total of 3,765 fires were reported in Ghaziabad between January 2019 and August 15, 2022, in which 27 people died, reported ToI.

Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer of Ghaziabad, said, “Of some 918 industrial buildings inspected across the district, only 302 met fire safety norms. While 331 buildings were issued verbal warnings for non-functional fire fighting systems, we served notices to 285 owners for lack of safety measures.”

The fire department inspected 206 hospitals and nursing homes in the district. “Only 54 medical facilities had the fire fighting systems at the time of inspection. We have issued notices to 152 hospital owners and also asked the chief medical officer to cancel their licences if they fail to install the same,” he said.

“Of some 118 hotels inspected, only 38 hotels were found to be compliant with fire safety norms. Notices have been served to 80 hotel owners. All the 24 malls in the district met fire safety norms,” the CFO said. “We have urged the GDA and the industries department to cancel the licences of the errant buildings if they fail to install proper fire safety systems within the stipulated period.”

Similarly, notices were served to 102 out of 416 group housing societies surveyed in the district for non-compliance with norms.