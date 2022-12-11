GMC Extends Pet Registration Deadline To December 31, Check Steps To Apply Here

Ghaziabad: In view of the surge of cases of dog bites, Ghaziabad Municipal corporation had issued stricter guidelines for pet parents. GMC banned the residents from keeping the ferocious Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds as pets and had asked the pet owners to get their pets registered as soon as possible. Officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Saturday extended the deadline to December 31 for owners of these dog breeds specifically. Incase, owners miss out on the deadline, they will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

According to officials, they have so far served 40 notices to residents having these three dog breeds and only 12 have opted for registration so far.

“Our teams will visit the households of pet owners and they will be issued a penalty of ₹5,000 per instance if they are not able to produce registration documents along with vaccination and sterilisation certificates,” Singh said. According to official estimates, Ghaziabad city has an estimated 20,000 pet dogs, which also include the three breeds.

How to register pets in Ghaziabad?

Go to the official website of GMC or download the ‘Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam Pet Registration’ App from Google Play store. Once downloaded, fill in the necessary details of your pets.

GUIDELINES FOR KEEPING PETS IN GHAZIABAD

The civic body issued a host of other guidelines for pet-owners according to which they will have to get a licence for their dogs, which will be issued from November 1, and no family can keep more than one pet dog.

Pet-owners living in high rise complexes will have to use service lifts for taking their dogs out and make sure they wear a muzzle while in the public.

Pet owners who already have these breeds of dogs will have to get them sterilized within two months.

Sterilisation of the dogs has been declared compulsory in the board meeting of the civic body held on Saturday. Without sterilisation, certificate registration will not be granted.

In case the dog is younger than six months, the owner will have to submit an affidavit with an assurance that they will get the pet sterilised when he becomes one.

The mayor said dog-owners love their pets, but they must also think about the children who sustained severe injuries in dog attacks.

All zonal officers of of the GMC have been instructed to issue notices to pet-owners to inform them about the rules and regulations passed in the board meeting.

On stray dogs, mayor Sharma said residents would be allowed to offer them food at a designated place.