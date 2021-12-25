Ghaziabad: Ahead of a roadshow by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, Ghaziabad Police are beefing up security arrangements and have also issued an advisory suggesting traffic diversion or alternate routes. The ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’, roadshow held by BJP will start from Kalka Garhi Chowk at 6 pm and end at Thakur Dwara (Hapur Mor) via Chaudhary Mor Clock Tower. Every zone will be supervised by an additional superintendent of police rank officer while all the five sectors will be monitored by a DSP-rank official each. More than 100 police personnel have been deployed and extra forces have been called in from other districts for the rally.Also Read - UP CM Yogi Takes Time Off From Poll Preparation, Dials Akhilesh After Wife, Daughter Test COVID Positive

Ghaziabad SSP Pawan Kumar along with other officials monitored the route of the roadshow on Friday. The area has been divided into two zones and five sectors, Superintendent of Police (City-1) Nipun Agarwal said. Drone cameras are being operated to keep an eye on the roofs of the houses so that nobody collects bricks or stones, Agarwal said, adding that PAC officials have also been deployed in all the sectors. Later, the Chief Minister will address a public meeting for which a stage has been erected, the SP said.

Anticipating traffic gridlock owing to Christmas today, Ghaziabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory to avoid congestion in the region. The traffic diversion plan will be effective from 7 am in the Modinagar area.

Here’s the full traffic advisory issued by Ghaziabad Traffic Police

From 7 am, vehicular movement on the Mohiuddinpur-Modinagar route will be stopped, and instead, traffic will be diverted from Mohiuddinpur to Kharkhoda.

From 3 pm, traffic from Lal Kuan to Ghanta Ghar will be diverted to Loha Mandi and Hapur Chungi.

Between Sajan Mod and Ghanta Ghar, there will be no vehicular movement.

Also, traffic from Holy Child School towards Kalka Garhi will not be allowed.

The roadshow prior to entering Ghaziabad city will pass through Muradnagar, Loni.



Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections scheduled to be held early next year, BJP’s ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ is an event seen as the ruling party’s attempt to showcase various development programmes initiated by the UP government and maximise its outreach among voters before the assembly polls next year. The roadshow in Noida will take place on Sunday.