Ghaziabad Radisson Blu Hotel Owner Found Dead In Flat, Police Suspect Suicide

Police added that no allegations of any foul play have come up yet and proceedings under sections 174 CrPC are being carried out.

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Radisson Blu hotel owner Amit Jain was on Saturday found dead in his flat in the Commonwealth Games village. According to reports, police suspect it to be a suicide case. After reaching the spot, the Delhi Police said they have sent the body post-mortem.

Giving details, police said a PCR call was received at Police Station Mandawali regarding the suicide of Amit Jain at his house in Commonwealth Games village.

“On enquiry it was revealed that Amit Jain had come to his house at CWG village in the morning after breakfast from his new house in Noida where he along with his family are shifting. He drove to commonwealth games village alone in a car after dropping his brother Karan at their office in Ghaziabad,” the police said.

“When his son along with the driver reached at their house later in CWG to pick up goods, they found him hanging. He was immediately rushed to Max Patparganj where he was declared brought dead,” the police added.

