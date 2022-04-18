Ghaziabad: As the covid cases soar in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the authorities on Monday imposed Section 144 in UP’s Ghaziabad till June 10. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), prohibits the gathering of four or more people in a public space. Strict action will be taken against the violators of norms, police said. The regulations have been imposed from April 16 to June 10.Also Read - Covid in IPL 2022: DC Star Mitchell Marsh Contracts Virus Ahead of PBKS Game in Pune - Report

Earlier today, the authorities had also made face masks mandatory in public places. "In view of an increase in Covid cases, wearing face masks in public places is mandatory in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Lucknow," Uttar Pradesh Government said.

Full List of Districts Where Masks Are Mandatory

Gautam Budh Nagar Ghaziabad Hapur Meerut Bulandshahr Baghpat Lucknow

In the last 24 hours, 65 new Covid cases have been confirmed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 20 in Ghaziabad and 10 in Lucknow, the official said, adding that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered "close monitoring" of the situation. In view of the improving COVID-19 situation, the Uttar Pradesh government had given relaxation in wearing face mask earlier this month.

Active COVID-19 Cases in Country Decline to 11,542

India logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,44,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 5,21,965 with 214 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.83 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.32 per cent, according to the ministry.