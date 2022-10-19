Ghaziabad/Uttar Pradesh: A Delhi woman was abducted, gangraped and tortured by 5 men in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The woman is battling for her life at a hospital in Delhi. She was found lying in a sack with her hands and legs tied on the road. The victim was reportedly returning from Ghaziabad after celebrating her brother’s birthday. While she was waiting for the bus, a Scorpio approached the woman and five men dragged her into it. They took her to an secluded place and allegedly raped her.Also Read - Senior IAS Officer Jitendra Narain, Accused Of Rape in Andaman, Suspended

Narrating the incident, Nipun Agarwal, SP City (Ghaziabad) asserted, “On October 18, Nandgram (UP) Police received info that a woman is lying near Ashram Road. Police took her to hospital. She’s a resident of Delhi and had come to her brother’s residence in Nandgram. After her brother dropped her off, 5 people -who were known to her- took her away and gangraped her. ”

As of now, 4 people have been arrested in connection with a case and an FIR has also been registered. “It is being said that they have a property dispute & the matter is sub-judice. We’re taking all necessary action”, Agarwal added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo-moto cognizance regarding the incident.

हर दिन दरिंदगी, हैवानियत देख देखकर मन टूटता है। महिलाओं और बच्चियों की चीखें कानों में गूंजती हैं। क्या बेटियाँ ऐसे ही मरती रहेंगी? pic.twitter.com/dLz2IZooBc — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 19, 2022

Taking to Twitter DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal shared a video and said that she has issued a notice to Ghaziabad police. “The woman had a rod inserted in her private parts”, the DCW chief aid adding that the rod was still inside her when she was found on the road.

Furthermore, she stated that this case is just like Nirbhaya… “It is my appeal that at least this case be fast-tracked and these men be given a severe punishment,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal asserted.

However, the police denied Swati’s statements while adding that they found a tongue cleaner.