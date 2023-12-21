Home

Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad SHOCKER! Man Beheads Wife During Tiff Over Delay In Bringing Morning Tea

A man in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly beheaded his wife with a sword after an argument between the couple over delay in morning tea.

Ghaziabad Murder: In a shocking incident, a man in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly beheaded his wife with a sword after an argument between the couple over delay in morning tea. According to the police, the accused, 52-year-old Dharamvir Jatav, decapitated his wife with a sword at in Fazalgarh village.

A senior official said that Dharamvir Jatav, a vegetable vendor by profession and resident of Kalanjari village in Meerut district, beheaded his 50-year-old wife Sundri with a sword on Tuesday after she failed to bring him his morning time on time.

Citing a complaint filed by the victim’s son, Soldier, the officer said Sundri was allegedly murdered by her husband for not making his morning tea on time.

“The victim was residing with her family in Fazalgarh village under the Bhojpur police station area. Her son has filed a complaint alleging that his mother was killed by his father for not preparing early tea,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rural, Vivek Chandra Yadav.

Based on the son’s complaint, an FIR has been registered in this regard Ghaziabad’s Bhojpur police station, he said, adding that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

In his complaint, the son revealed the gory details of his mother’s brutal killing at the hands of his father. He said that Jatav was angered with his wife for not preparing the morning tea on time and hurled abuses at her. Later, in a fit of rage, Jatav brought a sword from inside the house, slit her throat and severed her head.

The accused, who is a vegetable vendor, assaulted his wife’s body several times with the sword after killing her, according to the FIR.

The victim’s son said that his father had arguments with his mother over consumption of liquor.

“I and my two sisters tried to save our mother, but my father threatened to kill us. That is why we left the place. My father Dharamvir while fleeing towards the sugarcane crop fields was brandishing the sword so that nobody could catch hold of him,” Soldier said.

Police have recovered the sword used in the crime and the accused has been sent to jail after being produced before a court.

(With PTI inputs)

