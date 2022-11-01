Ghaziabad: The owners of expensive jewellery that got stolen in a burglary during Diwali festivities had never thought that a part of it would be returned to them, that too, in a unique way. In an interesting turn of events, thieves who looted Fortune Apartment in Raj Nagar Extension of UP’s Ghaziabad, returned the stolen items through courier. The accused had stolen the jewellery of Rs 20 lakh but couriered back the ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh.Also Read - Video: Part of Canal Culvert Collapses in UP's Chandauli Amid Chhath Puja Celebrations

The owners of the house had gone to their hometown for Diwali celebration on October 23. They returned on October 27 evening only to find their house burgled. After that Preeti Sirohi, the houseowner, informed the police. Based on the complaint, the accused has been booked under IPC sections 380 (theft) and (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) at Nandgram police station. The case was published in the media subsequently and interestingly, on October 31 the victim received a courier containing gold ornaments which were stolen by the accused. Also Read - Ram Setu In News Again, This Time 'Historian’ Threatens Legal Action Against Filmmakers

Harsh, son of Preeti, said, “On October 31 evening, we received a courier and when we checked the name of the sender, we found that Rajdeep Jewellers, Sarafa Bazar, Hapur was mentioned on the packet. When I opened it, we found a box which belonged to us and when we opened it, we found some jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh which was stolen by the thief. The remaining jewellery is yet to be received.” After the incident, police got CCTV footage from the society gate. Also Read - UP Man Wants To Invite PM Modi, CM Yogi To His ‘Very Distinct’ Wedding

In the footage, a youth, apparently 22-year-old, was seen coming out from the society gate having a school bag on his shoulder. During investigation, police found the bag belonged to Preeti’s son. Anshu Jain, circle officer-2, said that “when police came to know about the courier packet, we checked the items. Later, we sent a team to Hapur for investigation.” He added, “When the police team reached Sarafa Bazar and checked the shop details mentioned on the packer, they found that the shop bearing the name of Rajdeep Jewellers did not exist. Even the mobile number mentioned on the packet was also fake. While police also reached the courier company where police found footage in which two people were seen and they were the prime suspects of the case. Police are trying to trace the culprits and investigation is underway,” she said.