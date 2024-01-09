Home

Ghaziabad To Change Its Name? ‘Gajnagar’ Or ‘Harnandi Nagar’ On Cards

Calls to rename Ghaziabad have grown over the years, especially after Allahabad was dropped and Prayagraj came into being in 2018.

Ghaziabad: The proposal to rename Ghaziabad has made its way onto the board meeting agenda of the municipal corporation for the first time, stirring discussions about potential new names for the NCR district, according to a Times of India report. Two options, ‘Gajnagar’ and ‘Harnandi Nagar,’ are currently under consideration.

The proposal to rename the NCR district was tabled by a BJP councillor, Sanjay Singh, on Monday and inducted into the agenda, with the mood believed to be turning in its favour.

It is to be noted that the calls to rename Ghaziabad have grown over the years, especially after Allahabad was dropped and Prayagraj came into being in 2018.

