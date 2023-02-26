Home

Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad Wedding Turns Violent As Two Groups Clash Over Music. Akhilesh Shares Viral Video

Ghaziabad Wedding Turns Violent As Two Groups Clash Over Music. Akhilesh Shares Viral Video

The SP leader shared the viral footage with a caption that read," BJP has performed the last rites of law and order in UP".

Screengrab from the viral footage shared by Akhilesh Yadav

Ghaziabad: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday shared a video on Twitter in a bid to take a jibe at the ruling Yogi government over the lawlessness in the state. The video shared by Akhilesh Yadav is from a wedding in Ghaziabad where a violent clash erupted over music being played by the disc jockey. The SP leader shared the viral footage with a caption that read,” BJP has performed the last rites of law and order in UP”.

WATCH: Akhilesh Yadav Takes Swipe At Yogi Govt By Sharing Video Of A Clash At Wedding In Ghaziabad

In the viral video, people are seen running to get out of the venue and women are heard crying for help. Some men are seen attacking others with sticks and belts with women pleading to stop the fight.

You may like to read

“On 26.02.23, 9 accused have been arrested by registering charges against 15-20 people in connection with the fight during a dispute over DJ playing at a wedding in police station Mussoorie area and other people have been identified on the basis of the video. Advance legal action is being taken,” said Ghaziabad Police.

This comes in the wake of a war of words between the chief minister and SP chief a day earlier over the public killing of a witness in the murder case of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA who was shot dead in Prayagraj on Friday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Ghaziabad News on India.com.