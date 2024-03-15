Home

Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad SHOCKER: Businessman Stabs Son, Wife, Then Slits Own Throat

A debt-ridden businessman allegedly killed his wife and son with a kitchen knife and then slit his own throat at home in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar on March 14.

Ghaziabad: A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad where a businessman who suffered losses in the covid pandemic allegedly killed his wife and son with a kitchen knife. The man also slit his throat after killing his wife and son. The incident took place on Thursday in the Kavi Nagar area. Lying in a pool of blood, Amardeep Sharma was still alive when a police team barged into his house in the afternoon. Cops rushed him to a nearby hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

