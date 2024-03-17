Home

Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad SHOCKER: Masked Bike-Borne Assailants Throw Acid On Woman

Ghaziabad SHOCKER: Masked Bike-Borne Assailants Throw Acid On Woman

Two bike-borne men allegedly threw acid at a woman near Ghaziabad’s Patel Nagar Gas Agency on Saturday. The woman is admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

Ghaziabad SHOCKER: Masked Bike-Borne Assailants Throw Acid On Woman

Ghaziabad: A serious case of acid attack has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad where two unidentified bike-borne assailants allegedly threw acid at a woman on Saturday and fled the scene. The incident took place near Patel Nagar Gas Agency in Sihani Gate police station area after which the victim was rushed to a hospital. According to police, the woman is being treated for her injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. The victim was identified as Suman Panchawati, a resident of Nandgram.

Ghaziabad SHOCKER: The Acid Attack

The incident took place when Suman was on her way home in an e-rickshaw when she was attacked by two bike-borne men. Bot the men wore helmets to cover their faces.

“I began to scream and a traffic police officer took me to the hospital,” she said.

Ghaziabad SHOCKER: Motive Behind The Attack

According to Suman the possible motive behind the attack linked to her husband’s murder.

“My husband, Akhilesh Kumar, was murdered last year, when we lived in Daulatpur. The probe into his death is ongoing and the suspects have troubled us a lot. It was because of them that I moved to Nandgram. I suspect the same people attacked me. Their faces were covered, or I would have recognised them,” TOI quoted Suman as saying.

The victim and her family have given statements to police. The FIR in the matter is yet to

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Ghaziabad News on India.com.