Home

Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad’s Focus On Improving Air Quality, Waste Management; Aims To Spend A Whopping Rs 173 Crore

Ghaziabad’s Focus On Improving Air Quality, Waste Management; Aims To Spend A Whopping Rs 173 Crore

Ghaziabad has been part of the most polluted cities in the world and the air quality has been questionable for a long time. The city's Municipal Corporation has now allocated a whopping Rs 173 crore for the enhancement of air quality and waste management improvement among other civic infrastructure projects.

Representative Photo (Pic Courtesy-AP)

New Delhi: The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation met for a meeting on Thursday, during which the officials have decided to spend about Rs 173 crores to improve various civic infrastructural issues in the city including air quality, road repairs and waste management. This money has been allocated for this financial year; the officials have said that about Rs 126 crores will be utilised from the Central Government’s 15th Finance Commission Fund, Rs 33 crores will be used from the infrastructural development funds and the rest will be designated especially for improvement of air quality in the city.

Trending Now

Air quality has been a major issue in Delhi, Ghaziabad and many other cities of India; in the list of the most polluted cities of the world by Switzerland-based IQAir, Ghaziabad ranked second in 2021. However, in 2022, situations improved and the city was a the 11th position but still there is a lot of scope for improvement.

Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner Statement

The Municipal Commissioner of Ghaziabad, Nitin Gaur has said that vital road repairs as per the directive of the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) contribute to pollutant dispersion, such as PM10 and therefore are important for air quality enhancement. The commissioner has also said that apart from this, there are some air quality initiatives that will adopt the Miyawaki approach, that emphasizes on greenery.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES