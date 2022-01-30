Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: The voting for Ghosi Assembly Constituency will be held in the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Election on March 7 along with 53 other Vidhan Sabha seats. Fagu Chauhan from BJP is the sitting MLA from Ghosi Assembly Constituency. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh election, Chauhan had won by a thin margin of 7,003 votes by defeating Abbas Ansari of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).Also Read - Mirzapur Ki 'Gaddi' Par Kaun? How Political Arithmetic Holds On High-Stake Seat

This year, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party has fielded Dara Singh Chauhan, a former minister in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet, from the Ghosi Assembly seat. Other parties are yet to announce candidates for the prestigious seat.

Can Samajwadi Party be Benefitted From Dara Singh Chauhan’s Entry?

Dara Singh Chauhan – a sitting MLA from Madhuban in Mau district – had switched to Samajwadi Party from BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls. In his terse resignation letter to the Governor, Dara Singh Chauhan said that the Yogi government had failed to address the aspirations of Dalits, OBCs and weaker sections of society and was apathetic towards the problems of the youth. He further said that the government was mishandling reservation for Dalits. Chauhan, who held the Environment and Forest portfolio, is a former BSP MP who joined the BJP in 2015. He was elected from Mau and belongs to the OBCs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won four times in the Ghosi seat while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has won twice since the 1977 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Fagu Chauhan had won six times from Ghosi seat on tickets of different political parties including BSP, BJP, Lok Dal and Janata Dal. A tough competition for Dara Singh Chauhan lies ahead if BJP fields Fagu Chauhan from the Ghosi seat.

Dara Singh Chauhan had started with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party in 1996, then went to Samajwadi Party and got elected as a Rajya Sabha MP, returned to the BSP ahead of 2009 general elections and was appointed leader of the BSP parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha, switched to the BJP in 2015, and now has again moved on.

Ghosi Assembly Constituency At Glance

Ghosi Assembly constituency is a part of the Mau district which is situated in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. It comes under the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency. According to the data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Ghosi Assembly constituency has 3,67,099 registered voters. It comprises 2,00,363 male and 1,66,695 female registered voters and 41 registered voters in the ‘others’ category.

Ghosi: A Look at Past Results

ear A C No. Constituency Name Category Winner Gender Party Votes Runner Up Gender Party Votes 2017 354 Ghosi GEN Fagu Chauhan M BJP 88298 Abbas Ansari M BSP 81295 2012 354 Ghosi GEN Sudhakar M SP 73688 Fagu Chauhan M BSP 58144 2007 192 Ghosi GEN Phagoo M BSP 39849 Kapil Deo M SP 32031 2002 192 Ghosi GEN Fagoo M BJP 45873 Sudhakar Singh M SP 38187 1996 208 Ghosi GEN Fagoo M BJP 41027 Bechan M BSP 37416 1993 208 Ghosi GEN Achaibar Bharti M BSP 31041 Fagu M JD 26453 1991 208 Ghosi GEN Fagoo M JD 36380 Subhash M INC 21864 1989 208 Ghosi GEN Subhash M INC 31321 Daya Ram M BSP 23725 1985 208 Ghosi GEN Phagoo M LKD 27560 Kedar M INC 21481 1980 208 Ghosi GEN Kedar M INC(I) 30321 Satrughan M JNP(SC) 15411 1977 208 Ghosi GEN Vikrama Rai M JNP 30440 Zafar Azami M CPI 27533 1974 208 Ghosi GEN Zafar Azami M CPI 22392 Vikarama M BKD 17541 1969 213 Ghosi GEN Ram Belas M INC 20994 Jafar Azmi M CPI 17645 1967 213 Ghosi GEN Jharkhande M CPI 21218 R. Bilas M INC 18688

2022 Uttar Pradesh Election: Zee Opinion Poll

According to the Opinion Poll conducted by Zee News-DesignBoxed, the BJP is projected to get 53-59 seats while Samajwadi Party is expected to bag 39-45 seats of the total 102 in Purvanchal in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. The BSP and Congress will win 02-05 and 01-02 seats respectively.

In 2017, of the total 104 seats of Purvanchal BJP had secured 35 seats, SP had bagged 22, Congress 05, BSP- 24 and others 14. However, this year, Samajwadi Party is likely to improve its vote share. While BJP is predicted to get a 39 per cent vote share, SP is projected to get 36 per cent vote. BSP, Congress and others are expected to settle at 11 per cent, 8 per cent and 6 per cent respectively.

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Zee News has conducted a comprehensive survey to bring on-point Opinion Poll on 2022 Assembly polls.

Ghosi Assembly Seat – Polling And Result Dates