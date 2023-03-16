Home

Uttar Pradesh

Girl Dies By Suicide In UP’s Lucknow, Case Registered Against School Principal

The father of the girl alleged that his daughter was harassed by the teachers and was also accused falsely of copying in the exam.

Lucknow Girl Suicide: A class 11 student allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city, police said. A case has been registered against the principal of the school after a complaint by the parents of the girl. “An 11th-standard girl student died by hanging herself in Lucknow. No suicide note was found,” police said on Wednesday.

SHO Mahanagar, K.K. Tiwari said, “The girl locked herself in a room. When her parents got no response after knocking on the door, they broke it open to find her hanging. ”

The father of the girl alleged that his daughter was harassed by the teachers and was also accused falsely of copying in the exam. He alleged his daughter was tortured mentally and physically by the principal, class teacher, and other staff and he tried to console her but she ended her life following the torture.

A case was filed as per her father’s complaint, police said. Investigation into the case is underway.

School Denies Charges

School director Nirmal Tandon told reporters that the girl was a commerce student and was taking her English exam when caught copying. “We did not scold her, rather counselled her and her parents. All is recorded in CCTVs which we have shared with police,” she said.

