Girl Found Dead on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida
Speaking to reporters, Deputy police commissioner (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma asserted that locals informed the police about spotting the body on the expressway around 7 am on Monday.
Noida/UP: In a deeply-disturbing incident, a woman with injury marks was found dead on the Easter Peripheral Expressway (EPE) early on Monday. Police said that the head of the body was crushed in a bid to hide the victim’s identity. The identification of the body is yet to be done.
“Following this, a team from Dadri police station rushed to the spot and removed the body from the EPE[ which connects Haryana and Uttar Pradesh]. The body had injury marks on the hands, legs, and head. Large tyre prints on the road have been found near the body as well. Prima facie, it appears the woman was hit by a heavy vehicle,” Hindustan Times quoted Verma as saying.
