Girl Found Dead on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida

Speaking to reporters, Deputy police commissioner (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma asserted that locals informed the police about spotting the body on the expressway around 7 am on Monday.

Noida/UP: In a deeply-disturbing incident, a woman with injury marks was found dead on the Easter Peripheral Expressway (EPE) early on Monday. Police said that the head of the body was crushed in a bid to hide the victim’s identity. The identification of the body is yet to be done.

“Following this, a team from Dadri police station rushed to the spot and removed the body from the EPE[ which connects Haryana and Uttar Pradesh]. The body had injury marks on the hands, legs, and head. Large tyre prints on the road have been found near the body as well. Prima facie, it appears the woman was hit by a heavy vehicle,” Hindustan Times quoted Verma as saying.

This comes at a time when a woman died a painful death in Delhi after her scooty met with an accident and her clothes got entangled in the wheel of the car due to which she was dragged for a few kilometres. The woman’s clothes were torn in the incident, and later her naked body was found by the police. Her scooty was found around 12 kms from the spot.

The family members of the woman, who used to work as an event planner for weddings, suspect foul play in the incident.