GNIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari Sentenced to One-month Jail | All You Need To Know About Engineer-turned-IAS Officer

Noida: Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari has been sentenced to one-month in jail as well as an order for her arrest has been issued in an ongoing litigation between a plot allottee and GNIDA.

The arrest warrant has been issued to the Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh. The District Consumer Forum has directed these orders on Saturday in this matter taking place for nearly 18 years.

Who is Ritu Maheshwari?

Ritu Maheshwari is the Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

Maheshwari became an IAS officer in 2003.

Earlier, she has held key administrative positions in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, Ghazipur, Shahjahanpur and Ghaziabad.

She became the CEO of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority in 2022.

Ritu Maheshwari served as the district magisterate of Ghaziabad.

She was also the Vice-Chairman of the Agra Development Authority.

She was the district magistrate of Amroha, Ghazipur, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur. She is a UP Cadre IAS officer.

She also served as the Managing Director of the Kanpur Electric Supply Company Limited.

Maheshwari studied Electrical Engineering from the Punjab Engineering College before joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

Ritu Maheshwari’s husband Mayur Maheshwari is also an IAS officer.

He is also a UP-cadre IAS officer. He also studied engineering before joining IAS.