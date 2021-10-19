Noida: A private contractor was charged with a penalty of Rs two lakh on Tuesday for improper maintenance of the central verge on a section of a road in Greater Noida (West), as said by officials to the news agency PTI.Also Read - Greater Noida Man Abducts Traffic Cop on Being Asked for Car's Documents; Arrested

According to the officials, the fine was imposed by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) following an inspection of the green belt on the 130-metre road area near the D Park.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) in a statement said, "A fine of Rs two lakh has been imposed on the contractor for negligence in the maintenance of green belt on 130 metre road in front of D Park, Greater Noida (West)."

“The contractor was pulled up for improper maintenance of the central verge and has been told to remit the fine amount within three working days. The contractor was also warned that it would be black listed if the negligence is repeated,” the authority added.

The inspection was carried out by GNIDA General Manager (Projects) A K Arora, Manager BP Singh and officials of the horticulture department. Arora further added that such inspections would continue in the future also, according to the statement.

Earlier, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) officials have issued a helpline number, which was dedicated for the residents to register incidents of air pollution such as burning of garbage or dust conditions in the city. The complaints can either be registered by either calling on the dedicated helpline number or sharing details over Whatsapp. According to the officials, the facility has been set up by the GNIDA in an effort to check air pollution that spikes during winters in the national capital region with air quality also slipping to severe levels.