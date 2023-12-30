Home

‘God Visited My Home’: PM Modi Drops In For Tea At Home Of Billionth Ujjwala Scheme Beneficiary | WATCH

PM Modi is on a day-long visit to temple town Ayodhya ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on January 22.

PM Modi had tea at the home of the billionth beneficiary of the Ujjwala scheme.

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday squeezed time out of his busy schedule and paid a visit to the home of a woman– the 10th crore (billionth) beneficiary of the Centre’s flagship Ujjwala Yojana– in Ayodhya and had tea at her place.

PM Modi was pictured exchanging pleasantries with the beneficiaries and enquiring about her well-being over tea. A large crowd gathered and greeted PM Modi as he walked the narrow streets of the temple town.

PM's special visit to Ayodhya becomes more special! Hon'ble PM @narendramodi during his #Ayodhya visit went to the house of a Ujwala beneficiary Meera Manjhi and had tea at her residence. Meera ji is the 10 croreth beneficiary of PM Ujwala Yojana.@HardeepSPuri @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/tJcwwZ3YU7 — Akashvani आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) December 30, 2023

He also met two children in Ayodhya and took selfies with them while also obliging their requests for autographs. The Prime Minister also signed a painting that a boy showed him.

‘God visited my home’

“I never imagined that God would visit my home,” said Meera Majhi, the billionth Ujjwala beneficiary as she tried to put her joy into words following the Prime Minister’s impromptu visit to her humble residence.

“I was overjoyed, never did I imagine that ‘God’ would visit my home like this. My happiness was beyond control,” Meera said.

VIDEO | "I was overjoyed, never did I imagine that 'God' would visit my home like this. My happiness was beyond control," says Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary Meera on PM Modi visiting her house and having tea during his Ayodhya tour today. pic.twitter.com/oFJ9rW9iqm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2023

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was started in May 2016 to provide clean cooking fuel to poor households across the country. Under PMUY, a deposit-free LPG connection is provided to adult women from poor households. Meera, a resident of Ayodhya, is the billionth beneficiary of the flagship scheme.

#WATCH | Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary Meera expresses her happiness on meeting PM Modi. PM Modi had tea at Meera's house, during his Ayodhya tour today. https://t.co/JsgzsOhHZX pic.twitter.com/RUJwRr6Ojz — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

PM Modi in Ayodhya

PM Modi is on a day-long visit to temple town Ayodhya ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on January 22. During his visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore.

These comprise projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of the city and its surrounding areas, and those worth about Rs 4,600 crore related to other works in Uttar Pradesh.

After he arrived in Ayodhya, Modi held a roadshow from the airport to the railway station and was greeted by hundreds of people lining alongside the route.

Modi greeted people from his car and at one point opened the door of his vehicle to wave back at them. People showered flower petals, waved BJP flags and raised slogans in his praise.

The prime minister also witnessed performances by cultural troupes along the route. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office on Friday said that more than 1,400 performers would present folk art and cultural programmes on 40 stages along the route from the airport to the railway station.

PM Modi inaugurates new airport

PM Modi inaugurated the newly-built airport and the redeveloped railway station in Ayodhya ahead of consecration ceremony of the grand Ram Mandir on January 22.

The inauguration of the airport and railway station took place after the roadshow.

Addressing a public meeting after the inauguration, Modi said the whole world is waiting for the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony, but appealed to people not to come to the city for the event.

He said some people have been invited and they should come to the temple town to witness the historic day.

The Prime Minister stressed that the strength of “vikas” (development) and “virasat” (heritage) will take the country forward and urged all citizens to light diyas in their houses on January 22 so that the whole country basks in glory.

First commercial flight to new Ayodhya airport

The first commercial flight to Ramnagari Ayodhya took off from the Delhi Airport on Saturday as the pilot of the aircraft welcomed passengers aboard the plane amid deafening ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants. The IndiGo flight departed from Delhi at 2: 40 PM and landed at the newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya at 4 PM.

#WATCH | IndiGo pilot captain Ashutosh Shekhar welcomes passengers as the first flight takes off from Delhi for the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, in Ayodhya, UP. pic.twitter.com/rWkLSUcPVF — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

Captain Ashutosh Shekhar and his crew welcomed the passengers aboard the flight as they raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants while boarding.

(With inputs from agencies)

