Late Night Christmas, New Year Celebrations? Noida Police To Arrange Special Cabs. Here Is How To Avail Service

Keeping in mind the safety for all, Noida police has augmented its vigilance and initiated a new service where in it will hire cabs with special drivers to drop tipplers home safely.

Noida: With Christmas and New Year Celebrations in the air, Noida Police is in full swing to take necessary precautions. Its the peak season for people to venture out for late night fun and there are more cases of drunk driving too. Keeping in mind the safety for all, Noida police has augmented its vigilance and initiated a new service where in it will hire cabs with special drivers to drop tipplers home safely.

After a meeting was concluded on Friday Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh took a stock of situation and issued certain guidelines for restaurants, malls and bars.

Security Arrangements for Christmas, New Year Celebration In Noida

“Necessary directions have been issued to the operators regarding arrangements on December 25 and 31. A security audit of these malls, bars and restaurants has been done to assess their security, CCTV coverage and existing dark areas which need to be lit up,” Chander said.

Police helpdesks will also be set up on each floor of city’s shopping malls. Ambulances and fire engines will also be stationed outside their premises.

This year, the city police have also arranged cabs with verified drivers to help tipplers reach their homes safely, should someone, especially women, need them. For this service, people can contact the police helpdesks at various mall.

Police have also asked the mall operators to ensure that the CCTV cameras installed are functional and all the areas in and around the premises are well lit.

Patrol vehicles will be deployed on several routes to maintain law and order and vehicles found parked on unauthorised areas will be towed away.

While people are flocking venue for celebration specially after 2 year sof COVIED induced lockdown, it is best advised to take necessary precautions as cases spike in China, US, Japan.