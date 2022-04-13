Noida: Are you tired of finding a secure parking space in Noida, then there is good news for you. People in Noida will now be able to book slots in advance at six multilevel car parkings (MLCPs) in the city using a mobile app launched on Wednesday. According to officials, booking parking slots in advance through the app will also fetch users a discount of 10 per cent for the first three months.Also Read - Noida Schools Not Responsible, Say Officials After Region Witnesses Spike In Covid Cases

The online booking facility will be available for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Meanwhile, the on-the-spot parking (offline parking) will also remain functional according to the prevailing arrangement at these MLCPs located in sectors 1, 3, 5, 16A, 18 and 38A, they said.

Noida Authority's Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari launched the 'Noida Authority Park Smart App' which is now available for android phone users through the Google play store. The iOS version for iPhone users will be available through the Apple app store from April 15, the news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

Launched 'Noida Park Smart' mobile app for advance booking in Noida for all multilevel parking.

Easy entry/exit, convenient & flexible payment methods are key features.

Users shall get flat 10% off on parking bookings for 3 months from today.

Download here https://t.co/PMi8xv6EJ0 pic.twitter.com/GHhPNxl8wV — CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) April 13, 2022

Tariff Charges At Multi-level Parkings in Noida

The MLCPs at sectors 1, 3, 5, and 16A in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida are currently charging four-wheelers Rs 20 for the first two hours and then Rs 10 per hour — maximum Rs 80. While the tariff for two-wheelers and autos are Rs 10 for the first two hours and then Rs 5 per hour — maximum of Rs 40, according to the Noida Authority. The tariffs at the MLCP at sector 18, the biggest commercial hub of Noida, for four-wheelers stand at Rs 30 for the first two hours then Rs 10 per hour, while for two-wheelers and autos it is Rs 10 for the first two hours then Rs 5 per hour. The tariffs at the MLCP at sector 38A for four-wheelers are Rs 15 for up to six hours then Rs 25 for up to 12 hours and Rs 30 for up to 24 hours. For two-wheelers and autos, it charges Rs 8 for up to six hours, Rs 13 for up to 12 hours and Rs 15 for up to 24 hours, it added.

How To Use The App

The Noida Authority said after downloading the app, the users will have to register themselves on the app, for which the registration will be completed after entering the mobile number and the OTP sent by the user. Before booking the parking spot, the user has to enter the information of a minimum of one vehicle on the app. After this, the user can choose the parking spot, and duration of parking according to their convenience and complete the booking by paying the prescribed fee.

“It is mandatory to enter the e-mail at the time of booking, on which the invoice/receipt of the booking will be sent in the form of QR Code. The user has to show the QR code received on the e-mail to the staff posted at the parking lot or the QR code displayed in my bookings on the app, after which the user will be able to park his vehicle in the parking lot,” the authority said.

The information about the spots booked through offline parking will also be synchronised on the app so that the information on vacant parking spots can be displayed. People will be able to book parking by paying online through credit and debit cards and UPI by selecting the place, time and date for parking according to their convenience sitting at home.

After providing the facility of online booking on multilevel parking, provisions will be made for online booking for surface parking in the second phase, the Noida Authority added.