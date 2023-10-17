Home

Uttar Pradesh

Good News For People In UP: State To Provide Uninterrupted Electricity Supply On Diwali, Dhanteras, Dusshera

Good News For People In UP: State To Provide Uninterrupted Electricity Supply On Diwali, Dhanteras, Dusshera

According to the order issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is making arrangements to provide power supply to people across the state during the upcoming festivals.

Instructions were also issued to set up special control rooms at both the Discom and district levels to ensure that all arrangements are made for uninterrupted power supply.

Lucknow: Here comes a piece of good news for the people of Uttar Pradesh during festive season. The state government has decided to provide uninterrupted electricity supply on Diwali, Dhanteras, and Dusshera. And as per the order issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is making arrangements to provide power supply to people across the state during the upcoming festivals.

Trending Now

The department has issued the necessary directives to the concerned officers and Discoms to ensure this. Dr Ashish Kumar Goyal, the Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation, has said, “Uninterrupted electricity supply to Uttar Pradesh will be ensured on the occasion of these major festivals.”

You may like to read

He mentioned that for the ongoing Navratri festival, stringent directives have been issued to improve electricity supply across the state and to ensure that all areas receive electricity as per the fixed schedule.

The officials responsible for electricity distribution have been instructed to maintain an uninterrupted power supply from sunset to sunrise. Managing directors of Discoms, chief engineers, and officials of the Electricity Corporation have been specifically instructed to ensure electricity supply to Shakti Peethas and religious places according to the prescribed schedule during Navratri, in line with the state government’s objectives.

Furthermore, officials are urged to exercise vigilance in their respective areas and promptly address any disruptions in electricity supply at the local level to minimize inconveniences, he added.

The Chairman emphasized the importance of taking all necessary precautionary measures, particularly in addressing issues such as dilapidated or hanging wires and cables. Address complaints related to voltage fluctuations and low voltage. In the event of unexpected power breakdowns, it was advised to proactively organize adequate number of repair teams to restore power supply. Additionally, complaints received through toll-free numbers should also be resolved promptly.

Instructions were also issued to set up special control rooms at both the Discom and district levels to ensure that all arrangements are made for uninterrupted power supply. Furthermore, it was directed that in areas where processions or gatherings for idol immersion are anticipated, officers should conduct on-site inspections to enhance the entire electrical system, thus minimizing the risk of electrical accidents and ensuring a safe environment for public events, he further informed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES