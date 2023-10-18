Home

Good News For School Teachers in UP: State To Offer Group Term Insurance Cover From This Date

There will be no need for teachers to undergo any medical examination and claims will be available only in case of untimely death of the teachers and staff covered under the coverage.

No maturity or interest amount will be payable to teachers under it.

Lucknow: Here comes a piece of good news for the school teachers at government-run primary and upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh for they will receive group term insurance cover from April 1, 2014. Over 2 lakh teachers in the state out of the total of over 4.5 lakh teaching in over 1.5 lakh government-run primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) are currently not covered under group insurance scheme despite deductions from their salary for it every month till September 2022.

In this regard, UP Basic Education Council secretary Pratap Singh Baghel has written a letter to the special secretary (basic education) on October 12 and sought permission to provide the benefit of term insurance cover to them through Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, there will be no need for teachers to undergo any medical examination and claims will be available only in case of untimely death of the teachers and staff covered under it. Moreover, no maturity or interest amount will be payable to teachers under it.

It should be noted that the LIC of India had earlier discontinued its group life insurance policy numbers 4,521 and 1,16,846 of teachers and non-teaching staff respectively on March 31, 2014.

However, despite not getting the insurance benefits, teachers and employees appointed after April 1, 2014 had been getting their salaries only after deduction for the insurance cover for the last over eight years till September 2022.

Notably, Rs 87 was deducted from the account of each teacher, Rs 83 from the account of non-teaching staff and Rs 41 from every class IV employee of these schools functioning under the UP Basic Education Council across the state as premium for insurance till September 2022. In this regard, the affected teachers had protested the unnecessary cut every month from their salaries for quite some time till it stopped.

